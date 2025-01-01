Lin-Manuel Miranda scraps Hamilton shows at Kennedy Center after Donald Trump takeover

Lin-Manuel Miranda has scrapped his Hamilton shows at the Kennedy Center after Donald Trump's takeover.

The creator of Hamilton has announced that he has cancelled a series of shows at the national centre for performing arts based in Washington, D.C. after the U.S. leader was elected chairman.

Trump's election came shortly after he ousted several board members appointed by former U.S. president Joe Biden, as well as the organisation's long-time president Deborah F Rutter.

Miranda's hit musical was due to run at the venue from 3 March to 26 April next year.

However, he has now told the New York Times that he has no interest in being involved with the centre while it's under Trump's control.

He stated, "This latest action by Trump means it's not the Kennedy Center as we knew it. The Kennedy Center was not created in this spirit, and we're not going to be a part of it while it is the Trump Kennedy Center. We're just not going to be part of it."

Meanwhile, the musical's lead producer Jeffrey Seller criticised the organisation for becoming "deeply politicised".

"It became untenable for us to participate in an organisation that had become so deeply politicised," Seller said. "The Kennedy Center is for all of us, and it pains me deeply that they took it over and changed that. They said it's not for all of us. It's just for Donald Trump and his crowd. So we made a decision we can't do it."

Hamilton is scheduled to tour throughout 2026 and Miranda and Seller have said they hope to find a new venue in the Washington DC area.

The news comes weeks after actress Issa Rae cancelled her appearance at the venue due to Trump's takeover, while Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes resigned as treasurer of the Kennedy Center board.