Pamela Bach dead at 61

Pamela Bach has passed away at the age of 61.

The American actress, born Pamela Weissenbach, was best known for playing various characters in the hit series Baywatch - and was also married to show star David Hasselhoff from 1989 until 2006.

Her death was reported on Thursday with TMZ revealing that her family had grown concerned after not hearing from her and found her in her home in Los Angeles where she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fox News reported, "The TV star's cause of death is being investigated by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office."

Bach and Hasselhoff had met on the set of the TV series Knight Rider in 1985 and embarked on a romance soon after.

They married in 1989 and together they welcomed daughters Taylor Ann Hasselhoff, 34, and Hayley Hasselhoff, 32.

Following her divorce from Hasselhoff in 2006, Bach was a contestant in the UK version of Celebrity Big Brother in 2011 where she participated alongside stars including Kerry Katona and Jedward - but was evicted from the show after two weeks in the house.

Other TV credits included The Young and the Restless, Cheers, T.J. Hooker and the films Route 66 and More than Puppy Love.

Her final social media post, shared via Instagram on New Year's Day, saw her paying tribute to her family.

She wrote, "As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London.

"Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing. My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love.

"May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here's to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!"