David Hasselhoff speaks out following death of ex-wife

David Hasselhoff has spoken out following the death of his former wife.

The 72-year-old actor was married to fellow Baywatch star Pamela Bach from 1989 until 2006 and shared daughters Taylor Ann Hasselhoff, 34, and Hayley Hasselhoff, 32, with her.

News broke on Thursday that Bach had been found dead at her home in Los Angeles - with authorities launching an investigation after she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Taking to social media in the hours following the discovery, Hasselhoff wrote, "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult period but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

Bach had written about the love she had for her family in her last ever Instagram post that she penned on New Year's Day.

She wrote, "As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London.

"Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing. My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love.

"May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here's to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!"

The actress was 61 at the time of her death and is survived by her two daughters and granddaughter.