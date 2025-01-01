Chelsea Handler confronts Ralph Fiennes dating rumours

Chelsea Handler has reacted to rumours that she is striking up a romance with Ralph Fiennes.

The 50-year-old comedian and the 62-year-old Harry Potter actor sparked a frenzy of intrigue when they were spotted arm-in-arm over the weekend as they made their way from one Oscars party to another.

But Handler has insisted the images painted a picture that is far removed from the truth and has now confronted the speculation about the snaps.

Opening up to Entertainment Tonight, she said, "I saw that. I saw about 30,000 articles come through. When your publicist sends you an update of the press that you've been in daily and I was like, 'How long is this email?'"

Explaining the nature of the photograph, she insisted, "Ralph Fiennes and I went from one party to another party with a group of people and that is what happened."

And seemingly knocking ideas of a long-term romance square on the head, she added, "I don't think Ralph Fiennes is marriage material and I don't think I'm marriage material."

Fiennes, who was nominated for the Best Actor Award at the 2025 Oscars for his role as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence in Conclave, but lost out to Adrien Brody for his role in The Brutalist, has been married before.

He was married to ER actress Alex Kingston from 1993 to 1997 - with the marriage ending after he confessed to having an affair with Francesca Annis, who he then dated until 2006.

Handler, meanwhile, has never married but has enjoyed past romances with TV mogul Ted Harbert, hotelier Andre Balazs, comedian Jo Koy, and rap superstar 50 Cent.