‘The Brutalist’ filmmaker Brady Corbet has ventured into world of ad directing

Brady Corbet has ventured into the world of commercial directing.

Even though his ‘The Brutalist’ was a multi-award winner at this year’s Oscars, the filmmaker has said he had to take on three advertisements for Bloomberg Media’s ‘Context Changes Everything’ campaign as he made no cash from his critically-acclaimed film.

He said in a statement about taking on the ads: “While the scale and format differ, the core of directing remains the same, whether it’s a feature film or an advertisement.

“No matter what, it’s always a puzzle of pacing and visuals – but at the end of the day, it’s all about creating a powerful story.”

Brady, whose ‘The Brutalist’ earned 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Director, and Original Screenplay, noted even in the world of advertisements, he is still telling meaningful stories.

He added: “This Bloomberg campaign proves you can craft something meaningful, something that sparks thought, just like a long-form film strives to do.”

In a recent candid discussion on Marc Maron’s ‘WTF’ podcast, the director revealed he earned “zero dollars” from his work on ‘The Brutalist’, despite its accolades.

He said: “I’ve spoken to many filmmakers with films nominated this year who can’t pay their rent.

“You’re not paid to be promoting a film.”

His comments highlight the financial struggles independent filmmakers often face when they work on critically acclaimed projects that fail to offer financial stability.

Brady’s comments have resonate with fellow filmmaker Sean Baker, 44, known for his $6million dramedy ‘Anora’, who has also directed ads for brands like Kenzo and Taco Bell.

Sean explained his unique financial situation in a 2017 Vulture interview, saying: “I don’t have a family and I don’t have children and I never will… all I care about is having health care and making it so I’m not living on the streets.”

Commentators say both Brady and Sean’s experiences shed light on the economic challenges of independent filmmakers, showing how, while they may achieve critical acclaim, financial success is more elusive.