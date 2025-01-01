Adrien Brody tipped for Evel Knievel role

Filmmaker Damien Chazelle and Adrien Brody have had discussions about a role in Evel Knievel on Tour.

The project has Leonardo DiCaprio in negotiations to star.

While noting that discussions are extremely early, Deadline reports that talks are happening.

No formal offer has gone out, and nothing can be done until DiCaprio closes his deal, the outlet stressed.

After taking home his second Best Actor Oscar on Sunday night for his performance in The Brutalist, Brody has joined an elite club of actors with multiple Best Actor victories, and is quickly is becoming the town's most wanted actor. So it comes as no surprise that he is already lining up a potential major project. Even if an offer comes in, it likely won't be the only one as his name has been linked to several projects since the start of the year.

Evel Knievel on Tour is something DiCaprio and Chazelle have been talking about for some time. DiCaprio was the one who reportedly brought up the idea of an Evel Knievel film, which he has been trying to get off the ground.

After Chazelle did work on the draft, DiCaprio began showing interest in starring, and Deadline reports that a deal may soon be on the cards.