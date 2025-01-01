Christina Ricci honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Christina Ricci has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Addams Family star stepped out with her husband, Mark Hampton, and two children, Freddie Heerdegen, 10, and Cleopatra Hampton, three, at the red carpet event.

"From the moment I started acting, I knew it was meant to be," Ricci shared at the ceremony.

"I just felt like I was finally doing the right thing - and I was only seven. And then, from the moment I stepped on a film set, I knew I was home."

The former child star went on to thank her family, noting, "Mark, you're the most supportive and loving husband. Freddie, you made me feel so much love the day you were born and reconnected me to art, passion and ambition. And Cleo, my gorgeous little baby girl, I love you so much. I'm inspired by all your strength, courage and spirit."

The family of four posed for photos on the red carpet before Cleo stole the spotlight when she started twirling on her mum's star.

Ricci and her celebrity hairstylist beau wed in October 2021.

She was previously married to actor James Heerdegen. The pair's marriage ended after seven and half years in an acrimonious divorce.