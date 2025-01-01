Clémence Poésy signs on for upcoming TV series Neuromancer

Clémence Poésy has signed on the dotted line for the Neuromancer TV series adaptation that's currently in the works at Apple TV+.

The Harry Potter alum will star in the 10-episode drama alongside fellow cast members Callum Turner, Brianna Middleton, Joseph Lee and Mark Strong, as reported by Variety.

Based on the debut novel of the same name by William Gibson, the official logline for Neuromancer states that it "follows a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly (Middleton), a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets."

The French actor and former model will play the part of Marie-France Tessier.

Primarily known for her work in film, Poésy has previously starred in features including In Bruges, 127 Hours, Tenet, and as Fleur Delacour in the Harry Potter franchise.

In television, she appeared in The Essex Serpent and starred in the first two seasons of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

The production of Neuromancer has been highly secretive. The series is expected to be released in late 2025 or early 2026