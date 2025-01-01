Blake Lively's lawyers seek protection of 'high profile' texts

Blake Lively's lawyers have requested protection of "high profile" texts.

A virtual hearing on 6 March saw the actress's legal team request "personal and intimate" messages be kept private, amid the ongoing legal scuffle between Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her former colleague and co-star Justin Baldoni.

"There is a significant chance of irreparable harm if marginal conversations with high profile individuals with no relevance to the case were to fall into wrong hands," Blake's lawyer Meryl Governski argued, adding there was a risk private conversations may be leaked to outside parties.

"There are 100 million reasons for these parties to leak information because the PR value is greater than complying with the court's orders."

Requesting various communication records be designated "attorney's eyes only", Blake's team specified they were hoping to conceal information related to the "physical and mental health of the parties," "speaking about children," "locations of private residences or homes," "non-related third parties," and "personal and intimate conversations with unrelated third parties".

However, Justin's lawyer Bryan Freedman argued celebrities should be held to the same standard as anyone else, saying, "there is celebrity, because there are powerful people in the industry - somehow there is a different law that applies to them."

He described the application as "overboard and unnecessary".

The judge did not make a decision at the hearing, announcing he would review both parties' submissions.