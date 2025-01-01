Brooklyn Beckham believes race cars are his true passion

Brooklyn Beckham has declared race cars are his true passion.

Victoria and David Beckham's son has tried out a number of careers over the years, but he thinks he's "finally" found his true path in racing cars.

Brooklyn, 26, is currently participating in a documentary series about celebrities who learn to compete in Formula E racing.

"I think I've tried a few things and finally found what I absolutely love," he told the Daily Mail.

"I've always been a fan of racing and really enjoyed it. It's what I'm passionate about. And I've given it my all. Put my head down and I'm not listening to anyone."

Filmed in Miami, the series had Brooklyn tag along with Jaguar's TCS Racing team to learn how to race a Jaguar I-TYPE 7.

"I've loved motorsport all my life, so when the opportunity came to be a part of Evo Sessions with Formula E and Jaguar, I jumped at the chance," he said, according to Fia Formula E.

Previously, Brooklyn tried his hand at cooking, photography, modelling and at one point followed in his football superstar father's footsteps by dabbling in football.

He recently acknowledged his numerous ventures sometimes led to confusion.

"Up until now, people don't really know what I do," Brooklyn told Grazia, in an interview about his hot-sauce business, Cloud 23.

'I've been working on this project for three years now. And still, everyone's like, what does he do? He doesn't work!'