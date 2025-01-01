Walton Goggins bitten by snake on set of The White Lotus

Walton Goggins has revealed he was bitten by a snake on the set of The White Lotus.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, the actor recounted how he was forced to confront his fear of snakes while filming the third season of the HBO show in Thailand.

"I don't just have a phobia - it's like a missing link when it comes to snakes," he explained. "I am terrified. There's something, like, genetically wrong with me when it comes to snakes."

Walton went on to recall how his character Rick Hatchett visits a snake farm in the third episode of The White Lotus.

The Righteous Gemstones star was briefed by a handler on which of the serpents to avoid touching, however, he struggled to retain any of the information in the moment.

"For Rick Hatchett, the snakes represented him, and metaphorically speaking, he was releasing these snakes because he wants someone to release him from his pain. That meant nothing on the day," the 53-year-old laughed. "When I picked up the snake for the very first time, I started crying uncontrollably."

And when Walton eventually did pick a snake up, it "didn't want to come," and bit him.

"I wish I could have been cool," he sighed, before remembering how he yelled, "Oh my God, I've been bit by a snake!"

Medics treated the wound promptly, though they ended up sending Walton to hospital as a precaution.

"I get a phone call from the producer saying, 'Hey, you know what, we've been thinking about it and I don't know, we're thinking maybe you should go to the hospital,'" the actor recounted. "I said, 'For what? You said the snake was non-venomous, right? Am I dying like a slow death?'"

The next episode of The White Lotus is set to air on Sunday.