Cynthia Erivo to star in Karoshi

Cynthia Erivo will star in 'Karoshi'.

The 'Wicked' actress has signed up to star in the upcoming action thriller alongside the previously-announced Teo Yoo and Isabel May, Deadline reports.

Takashi Doscher is directing from a script he wrote himself and production on the movie is set to begin in June.

The film is described as a corporate thriller with a samurai twist but specific plot details, or the roles the trio are set to play, are being kept under wraps.

Cynthia is hugely busy at the moment.

As well as being a red carpet fixture during awards season, the 38-year-old star just released a new single, 'Replay', from an upcoming album and will star as Jesus in a production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' at the Hollywood Bowl in August.

In addition, Cynthia is currently in production on Gina Prince-Bythewood's big screen adaptation of 'Children of Blood and Bone' and will host the Tony Awards in June.

She will be seen again as Elphaba when 'Wicked: For Good', the second part of the adaptation, is released in November.

Cynthia dedicated herself to her role in 'Wicked' and previously admitted she slept for just two to three hours a night during filming.

The actress would wake very early for a two-hour workout ahead of the two hours she had to spend in the make-up chair getting transformed in time for a 5am call time.

Discussing sacrificing sleep during a screening of the movie during a Q+A session with Kristen Bell at the Academy Museum's Ted Mann Theatre in Los Angeles, People magazine reports she said: “I think I consciously run towards things that will use me physically, as well as mentally, because I believe that the body and the mind are intrinsically, truly intrinsically linked.

“Sometimes the body is the thing that tells the mind what to do, and sometimes the mind is the thing that will tell the body what to do because I feel like I'm a very physical person. I want both things to be in action. I want both things to be being used."

Cynthia explained her daily workouts were necessary in order to be in the best shape possible for her flying scenes.

She said: “I had never flown before. I just knew I wanted to, I'd flown a small amount, but nothing like this before. And that requires your core to be the strongest you could possibly be, because the wires will take you from one place to another.

“JoMcLaren, my stunt coordinator, was so good with me. She was like, 'Are you sure you want to do all of this?' And I said, 'Yes'.

"And so what I would need to do is be ready enough so that when the wires are working to move me from point A to point B to point C, if we're doing a loop to loop, which is that big loop, I have to get myself over and round without my legs just falling behind me.”