Teddi Mellencamp reveals she has multiple tumours on brain and lung following surgery

Teddi Mellencamp has revealed she has multiple tumours on her brain and lungs following her recent surgery.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has given a devastating update on her health, weeks after undergoing emergency surgery to remove brain tumours.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Teddi revealed that there more tumours in her brain and two in her lungs.

"Update from scans today: I have multiple tumors in my brain that weren't able to be removed via surgery," the reality star wrote. "I also have 2 tumors in my lung. These are all metastases of my melanoma."

However, the 43-year-old added, "The doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy and radiation will effectively treat them."

Teddi then went on to share that she is "feeling positive" despite the setback, adding that she recently got a new wig.

"I am feeling positive that I will win this battle, that I got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots), and that I can remember all of Angelina's kids' names," she penned.

The mother of three announced in October 2022 that she had been diagnosed with stage II melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

The Bravo star was hospitalised for "debilitating" headaches in February and underwent scans, during which her brain tumours were discovered. Two of the tumours were surgically removed at the time.

Teddi has three young children, Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, five, with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave.