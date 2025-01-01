Bill Murray flew into 'real rage' after being bitten by animal co-star while filming Groundhog Day

Bill Murray flew into a "real rage" after he was bitten twice by his animal co-star on the set of his 1993 movie Groundhog Day.

In the fantasy comedy, the Ghostbusters actor plays a cynical TV weatherman who becomes stuck in a time loop and is forced to cover the Groundhog Day festivities in Pennsylvania over and over again.

During an appearance on the YouTube show Hot Ones on Thursday, Murray held up the middle finger on his right hand and revealed the scar on his knuckle was from the groundhog who played Punxsutawney Phil in the movie.

He then admitted that he flew into a "real rage" at the rodent's handlers after the animal bit him two days in a row.

"The second day, I was cheating, or I thought I was being smart, and I put some fisherman's gloves, like steel gloves, on underneath the gloves I was wearing. His teeth went right through the steel," he recalled.

"I got upset with the animal wrangler... You know, self-righteous actor stuff. 'Who the hell trained this gopher?' With real rage, you know, 'I am not leaving my trailer.'"

The 74-year-old then discovered the groundhog had not been trained at all.

"'Wild? What do you mean he's wild?'" the actor remembered saying. "(They said,) 'We caught him just over that way, over by that field, we caught him there like two weeks ago.' So I was driving a car with this (groundhog), letting the animal drive!"

Concluding his story, the funnyman quipped, "So, you know, you get what you paid for."

Groundhog Day is celebrated in the U.S. and Canada on 2 February every year. According to tradition, if a groundhog emerges from its burrow and sees its shadow, it signals six more weeks of winter.