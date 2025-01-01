Kate Hudson discusses 'mixed feelings' over rom-com queen status

Kate Hudson has opened up about her "mixed feelings" about being hailed as a rom-com icon.

The 45-year-old Oscar-nominated actress and singer carved out an impressive career as a romantic comedy star - appearing in hit films including Bride Wars, My Best Friend's Girl and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

The star has confessed she used to find the association with romantic dramas a headache - but now is charmed by her own success.

While appearing on the Not Gonna Lie podcast, the Hollywood star said, "It's a mixed feeling because...now that I'm older, I love it.

"I think what happens when you have a very successful rom-com, it sort of becomes what people expect from you and want from you, and as an actor you're sort of like, 'Yeah, but I want to do a million different things.'"

She continued, "As Hollywood goes, they love to put you in a box. They love it. And so I think when you're younger, you don't want to be pigeonholed into this idea that that's what you do.

"And the second you have success in a rom-com as a woman, it's like they just want you in that. So it's like you love it, and then at the same time you're like, 'Yeah, but I want to do other things. I don't want to just do this all the time.'"

Hudson - who was nominated for an Oscar for her 2000 role in Almost Famous - can currently be seen in season one of the Netflix sports comedy-drama Running Point, which has already been renewed for a second season.