Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has already filmed season 2 of Netflix show

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will return for a second season of her Netflix show - which has already been filmed.

The 43-year-old former Suits star delighted fans this month with the release of season one of her lifestyle show.

And hot on the heels of the release of the first set of episodes, Netflix has confirmed the show will be back later this year with a second batch of episodes.

Sharing the news via the Tudum website, Netflix revealed, "Don't put away your flower sprinkles just yet - With Love, Meghan will be back for Season 2."

The announcement continued, "And now, there's more joy to be shared as With Love, Meghan returns later this fall. The second season has completed filming.

"For those looking to try some of Meghan and her guests' favourite recipes and crafts at home, check out our collection of some of the show's how-tos...

"Plus, now you can use products personally developed by Meghan for her lifestyle brand, As ever. Launching this spring, it showcases a collection of items like the aforementioned flower sprinkles, teas, and baking mixes that will change seasonally."

Season one of the show saw Meghan chatting to close friends including The Office star Mindy Kaling and Grey's Anatomy star Abigail Spencer while also showing off her cooking and crafting skills.

The eight-part season has not been well received by critics, however - who mauled the series upon its release, while TV fans have also taken to social media to describe the show as bland.