Dylan Efron hints he may be about to get engaged

Dylan Efron has hinted that he will soon propose to his girlfriend.

The 33-year-old actor and model is the younger brother of High School Musical star Zac Efron, 37, and recently raised his profile as a contestant on the USA version of The Traitors.

Dylan has kept his romantic life largely out of the spotlight but has now peeled back the curtain to reveal not only that he is taken, but that he plans to become a husband soon.

Speaking on The Viall Files podcast, the American star confirmed he is in a relationship and added, "It's cool because she's actually not on social media and she works a 40-hour week."

Keeping the details of his romance with his girlfriend, Courtney, close to his chest, the TV star revealed they have known each other for years.

He explained, "We're from the same town... It works out really well...

"It's not, like, I'm hiding her from the world or anything. She understands the job, all the stuff. She doesn't really like being on camera."

Asked if there could be wedding bells in the future, Dylan said, "That's something that's definitely (on the horizon).

"Well, she knows the answer. We're working on it. Courtney's so down-to-earth, she'd never (impose a deadline). Look, we're 33. She's not going to put a deadline on it."