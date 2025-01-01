Anna Kendrick's reaction to Blake Lively question raises eyebrows

Anna Kendrick has raised eyebrows after giving a short response when asked about working with Blake Lively.

Anna Kendrick's reaction to a question about Blake Lively has fuelled speculation about their relationship dynamic after years of rumoured tension.

Attending the Another Simple Favour premiere at South by Southwest on 8 March, Anna, 38, was asked what it was like working with Lively again. She simply responded, "Oh, you know..." before walking away.

Her comment stood in contrast to Blake's enthusiasm. The Gossip Girl alum, 36, had previously gushed about working together, saying, "Oh, it's the best! I'm so happy to be here."

When Anna later spoke to Variety, a journalist asked whether the film's release had been "impacted" by current events, seemingly referring to Lively's ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

She jokingly avoided the topic, saying, "Why? What happened? I did ayahuasca and the last year of my life has been gone."

Speculation about a rift between the pair has circulated since they first starred together in A Simple Favour in 2018. However, sources have previously denied any behind-the-scenes issues.

The two were seen interacting earlier in the day during press interviews.

Blake has been under increased scrutiny amid her lawsuit against Justin, whom she accused of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her - allegations he has denied.