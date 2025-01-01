Khloé Kardashian shuts down surgery speculation after busty corset look

Khloé Kardashian has addressed speculation about whether she has had plastic surgery, denying rumours about her "fuller" chest.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, 40, responded to plastic surgery rumours while celebrating her Dolly Parton-themed birthday party in June 2024. Wearing a bejewelled denim corset, the Good American founder joked about her enhanced curves.

"Well, I'm in a corset," she explained. "And you know a good corset will cinch your waist and give you tatas, so I'm living my double-D life that I've always wanted - but just for the night."

A producer then asked if her ample cleavage was a "recent gift to (herself), to which Khloé laughed and firmly responded, "No. No. Should've been, but no."

This isn't the first time Khloé has considered getting breast implants.

Last season on The Kardashians, she tried on a SKIMS brand "nipple bra" and told her sister, SKIMS owner Kim Kardashian, what size implants she would want if she ever got the procedure.

In 2016, Khloé experimented with silicone bra inserts to see how she would look with a larger bust.

While she denied having a breast enlargement, Khloé has been open about other cosmetic procedures, previously confirming she had rhinoplasty in 2019.

"Everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant.' But I've had one nose job, (with) Dr. Raj Kanodia," she said at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in 2021.