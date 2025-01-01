Meghan Sussex celebrates 'new chapter' with emotional toast at Netflix brunch

Meghan Sussex has marked a "new chapter" in her life with an emotional toast during a celebratory brunch.

The Duchess raised a glass to friends and family at a get-together caught on camera for her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

At an outdoor gathering attended by her husband Prince Harry, her mother Doria Ragland, and close friends, Meghan, 43, reflected on this new phase.

"I just want to raise a glass to you guys," she said. "This feels like a new chapter that I'm so excited that I get to share."

She thanked her loved ones for their support, adding, "I was able to learn from all of you, so just thank you for all the love and support."

Meghan closed out her comments by saying, "Thank you for loving me so much and celebrating with me. Cheers, guys", to which Harry, 40, responded warmly - raising his glass and saying, "To you!"

The moment echoed Meghan's comments in August 2024 during her visit to Colombia, where she described that time in her life as her "chapter of joy."

Speaking at the Afro-Descendant Women and Power summit on 18 August, she reflected on personal growth, saying, "If you're going to be grateful for your life, you have to be grateful for all aspects of it."

Earlier in the With Love, Meghan episode, titled Feels Like Home, Meghan shared her love for hosting brunches.

"I love a brunch party. There's just something really charming about it, and I think it's a great way to connect," she said.