Michelle Monaghan and Adam Scott join De Niro in The Whisper Man

Michelle Monaghan and Adam Scott have joined Robert De Niro's 'The Whisper Man'.

The 'White Lotus' actress and the 'Severance' star will join De Niro in the new Netflix crime thriller directed by James Ashcroft.

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot and Michael Disco are producing for AGBO.

'The Whisper Man' is an adaptation of Alex North’s bestselling novel of the same name and the Netflix film has been written by Ben Jacoby and Chase Palmer.

This will be Netflix's sixth collaboration with the Russo brothers’ company AGBO.

AGBO chief creative officer Angela Russo-Otstot told Netflix's Tudum: "AGBO is excited to be embarking on our sixth film with our incredible partners at Netflix. 'The Whisper Man' is a gripping thriller but at its core is a poignant and complex story of father and sons. We are grateful to have one of the finest actors of his generation, Robert De Niro, anchoring that story and with the remarkable James Ashcroft directing."

A description of the story reads: "When his eight-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as 'The Whisper Man'."

Scott will play the widowed author, with De Niro as the former detective. Monaghan will play the investigator leading the search for the missing children.