Patrick Schwarzenegger was 'riddled with anxiety' before landing White Lotus role

Patrick Schwarzenegger has admitted that he was "riddled with anxiety" before landing a role in The White Lotus.

The actor has opened up about his emotional reaction to being cast as Saxon Ratcliff in the latest season of HBO's hit comedy-drama.

Speaking to his brother-in-law and fellow actor Chris Pratt for Interview magazine, Patrick confessed he was "freaking out" before his chemistry read for the show.

"Oh, man. I was riddled with anxiety going into Christmas exactly a year ago, because my chemistry read was the morning after Christmas, and I was freaking out," the actor said. "I get really nervous in certain situations, and then other times on set, I don't get nervous at all."

He continued, "But going into the room for auditions and chemistry reads, I get very nervous. And I already don't like that it's over Zoom."

The Terminal List star then revealed he had an emotional reaction when the show's writer, Mike White, told him he had got the part.

"When Mike White texted to tell me I got the role, I just started crying. It was a surreal moment," Patrick told Chris. "I dreamt of getting this kind of part, or working with someone like Mike."

The star then recalled being told he couldn't tell anyone he had been cast in the show.

"I was with a bunch of my friends and my dad (Arnold Schwarzenegger) up in Idaho skiing, and I didn't tell anybody," he explained. "The first person after Abby (Champion, Schwarzenegger's fiancée) was you!"

Chris married Patrick's sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger, in 2019, and they have three children together.