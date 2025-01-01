NEWS Danny Dyer: 'I was the proudest Dad to walk up the carpet with them girls' Newsdesk Share with :





Actor and BRITs disruptor Danny Dyer was in the Hits Radio Breakfast Show studio this morning for a chat with Fleur East. In to chat about new film Marching Powder, Fleur couldn’t pass up the opportunity to ask him about his already legendary BRITs appearance…



Danny said: ‘I behaved myself really… that’s me on a good night! I’ve never been invited before and I wanted to take my daughters out…I was the proudest Dad to walk up the carpet with them girls. It brings a tear to my eye and that’s what it was all about for me. If they want to come and ask me silly questions then I’m going to answer them… I didn’t watch it back - that would be sad to go home and watch myself on the telly wouldn’t it? No we left and got a McDonald’s on the way home.’



HorsegiirL? I’m glad her profile has been raised, it was weird cos she couldn’t eat her dinner so she was basically just boozing through a straw all night… it was an honour to sit next to her…'



On the recent live EastEnders episode: ‘In my opinion there was a lot of actors in the live show that got away with it – a group of them in the caff that had one line here and one line there - which is why I applaud the incredible Lacey Turner and Jimmy [James] Bye who held that episode and pulled it right out the bag…’

