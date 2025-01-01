Robert Pattinson's Mickey 17 lands in top spot at box office

Mickey 17 has landed in first place at the US box office, taking nearly $8 million (£6.2 million) on its opening day.

The black comedy sci-fi flick stars Robert Pattinson in the title role, alongside Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

The film is based on the 2022 novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, and centres around a dystopian society that creates cloned, expendable humans.

It has already taken the title of best debut for a non-franchise movie this year, and could enjoy an up to $20 million (£15.5 million) dollar opening weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Pattinson has been praised for his title role as an expendable - a disposable crew member on a space mission, selected for dangerous tasks. He is renewed every time his body dies, with his memories largely intact.

In the second spot was Captain America: Brave New World, which fell down a notch from last week. The Marvel superhero movie, which stars Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford, took in $2.1 million (£1.6 million) on its fourth Friday in cinemas.

Last Breath, based on the true story of three deep-sea divers trying to save a trapped friend, came in third in its second week.

Remaining in fourth place was Paddington in Peru.