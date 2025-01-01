John Goodman injured on Tom Cruise film set

John Goodman has been injured on a movie set in the UK.

TMZ reported that the Emmy winner fell while on set, and hurt his hip.

The accident happened during the filming of Warner Bros and director Alejandro González Iñárritu's new movie, which is in production at the famed Pinewood Studios west of London.

A Warner Bros Pictures spokesperson told Deadline: "Actor John Goodman experienced a hip injury. He received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover. The production resumes shooting next week following John's full recovery."

Filming was stopped for two days on the untitled flick from four-time Academy Award winner Iñárritu. It boasts some big star talent alongside John, including Tom Cruise, Jesse Plemons, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sandra Hüller, Sophie Wilde and Riz Ahmed.

While the movie doesn't have a title yet, IMDb does have a synopsis that details the plot: "The most powerful man in the world causes a disaster and embarks on a mission to prove that he is the saviour of humanity."

Golden Globe winner Goodman, a beloved screen veteran, is well known for TV series Roseanne and movies such as The Big Lebowski, The Flintstones, and Monsters Inc.