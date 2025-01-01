Selena Gomez shares sweet birthday message to fiancé Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has shared a gushing birthday tribute to her fiancé, Benny Blanco, as he celebrates turning 37.

The Emilia Perez actor uploaded an assortment of snaps of the pair alongside a sweet caption.

"I'm not sure what I did to deserve you but d**n am I glad you were born. Happy birthday, baby," Gomez penned.

In one image, the two stars can be seen posing on the beach as waves crash behind them.

Another picture was taken as the producer planted a kiss on Gomez's forehead and they shared a sweet embrace at sunset.

The Eastside hitmaker shared a response to the birthday post in the comments section, writing, "I love u wifey."

Other celebrities jumped to the comment section to celebrate the big day, with Selena's Emilia Perez co-star Zoe Saldana writing, "Happy birthday @itsbennyblanco. May the universe continue to bless you both always."

In December, the former Disney channel star announced that Blanco had popped the question and showcased her eye-catching marquise diamond ring.

Last weekend, Gomez and Blanco attended the Oscars, where her movie Emilia Perez was nominated for a total of 13 Academy Awards. It ended up winning two.