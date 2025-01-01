Kristin Davis reveals Kyle MacLachlan turned down And Just Like That...

Kristin Davis has talked about a scrapped And Just Like That... storyline where Charlotte runs into her ex-husband, Trey.

In an episode on her Are You A Charlotte? podcast, the Sex And The City star shared the news of a potential storyline for the offshoot series that would mark the reappearance of her ex, played by Kyle MacLachlan.

"I loved working with Kyle MacLachlan so incredibly much," she began, saying the Twin Peaks star was only supposed to be on the show for five episodes but ended up staying. "We all really just fell madly in love with him and he had to stay."

She continued, "There was an idea that Trey/Kyle would come on in And Just Like That... and then it didn't happen, and so Kyle and I had to talk about it 'cause I was kind of mad at him, I said 'Why didn't you come on? We wanted you to come on.'"

And he said, 'I just wanted it to be amazing'."

Davis said that once MacLachlan explained his point of view, she understood it.

"When you have played such a wonderful part in the past that people have such a great memory of, and it was so special as a work experience, you want it to kind of stay in this glorious place, and I think he just didn't want there to be kind of a sad note to the end. So I get that."