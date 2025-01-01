Kate Hudson recalls receiving 'pushback' from her peers

Kate Hudson has recalled receiving "pushback" from her peers when she got into the arts.

The actress has revealed that her mother, Hollywood icon Goldie Hawn, and actor stepfather Kurt Russell, who raised her from the age of four, always encouraged her to believe in herself.

"I had parents that instilled in me that it was OK to be self-possessed and to believe in myself," Kate told Bustle in a recent interview.

"I was very driven when it came to wanting to be in the arts," she continued. "I didn't need to do a talent show with three people; I wanted to be out there by myself dancing."

The Almost Famous star then noted that her peers did not support her confidence.

"Sometimes when you're that young and you're that self-possessed, there's a lot of people that want to bring you down," Kate recalled. "And I did receive a lot of pushback from peers."

But Kate's parents continued to encourage her to do what she wanted.

"My parents always assured me that that wasn't about me," the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star told the publication. "That it was OK to go out there and do a routine by myself."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kate admitted she struggles with self-doubt like everyone else.

"God, you'd be a sociopath if you just had the confidence to walk into anything or be fearless in everything," she told the publication. "Everybody's different in what your challenges are. We say challenges, not weaknesses - even though they feel like weakness sometimes."