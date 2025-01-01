Jamie Lee Curtis 'hungry' to develop her own projects

Jamie Lee Curtis is "hungry" to write, direct and produce her own projects.

Back in May 2020, it was announced that the Halloween actress and her Comet Pictures banner had signed a deal with Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions. Her first project is Mother Nature, an eco-horror she plans to direct from a script she co-wrote with Russell Goldman.

In an interview with Empire magazine, Curtis claimed that she pursued the famed horror director about a deal, and he agreed because he could see her hunger to develop new projects.

"I started to write a screenplay. I started to buy options for books. I went to Jason Blum with a screenplay that I had written to direct, and said, 'Can I have a deal with you? I'm making other movies with you. I have other ideas,'" she recalled of her conversation with the producer of the Halloween revival trilogy.

"Jason Blum gave me a deal because I'm hungry for this. I've been wanting to do this my whole life. I've been writing scripts since I was first an actor. It's an extraordinary moment for me."

According to IMDb, Curtis has been credited as a writer on the podcast series Letters from Camp and as a director on her TV shows Scream Queens and Anything But Love. Mother Nature, which has yet to go into production, will mark her feature debut.

The Oscar-winning actress noted that she also brought Blum the upcoming detective show Scarpetta, starring herself and Nicole Kidman, and the thriller The Lost Bus, which stars Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera.