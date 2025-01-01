Pierce Brosnan 'laments' Amazon's James Bond takeover

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan feels sad the franchise has moved under the control of Amazon but hopes the company treat it with "dignity and respect".

Longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson shocked Hollywood last month when they announced they were stepping back and handing creative control of the beloved spy films over to Amazon MGM Studios.

Brosnan, who helped Broccoli and Wilson revive Bond by starring as the British superspy in four movies from 1995's GoldenEye to 2002's Die Another Day, told Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper that he had feared the pair would step away for a while.

"In this world that is moving so fast now, at the speed of light, (the takeover) does come with a certain lament," he said. "I thought it was coming for some time I guess, but I think it was the right decision for Barbara and Michael. It takes great courage for them to let go. They will still have a say in matters. I hope that (Amazon) handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect."

Brosnan added that "no one really knows" what will happen to 007 under Amazon's control but did say that the character being played by a British actor should be a "given".

Speaking about his own time as 007, he said: "History has been passed on and I'm very proud to have been part of the history and the legacy of Bond and the movies that I made with Barbara and Michael.

"That we moved the needle, that we brought it back to life. It had been dormant (for) six years and GoldenEye was such a success that it continued and went from strength to strength...You know, everything changes, everything falls apart, and I wish them well."