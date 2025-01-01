Karla Sofía Gascón 'contemplated the unthinkable' amid Oscars social media storm

Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón has revealed she "contemplated the unthinkable" during a controversy-hit awards season.

Jacques Audiard's madcap Mexican cartel musical looked set to bag a host of Oscars after it scored 13 nominations, including a Best Actress nod for transgender star Gascón.

However, its campaign was derailed after past, controversial tweets by Gascón resurfaced online in the days after nominations were announced. With the film also criticised for its depiction of Mexico, it never regained momentum and only took home two prizes.

The Spanish star attended the Oscars though, and told The Hollywood Reporter that she, "loved the ceremony, honestly, I found it very enjoyable."

Gascón, who said she is "working on several projects" now, admitted that the run-up to the ceremony, which saw her largely sidelined from the usual awards circuit, was very tough.

Her statement to THR read: "Amid this unexpected, devastating storm, there have been moments when the pain has been so overwhelming that I contemplated the unthinkable. I harbored darker thoughts than those I considered in some of my previous, no less intimate and personal struggles.

"And I asked myself: if I, with all my strength and preparedness to deal with rage and rejection, am on the edge, what would have become of someone with fewer emotional resources to resist this onslaught? Somehow, I made it. Others would not have survived this brutal winter I am about to wrap up."

Reflecting on her difficult awards season, she added: "Now that the storm is calming down a bit, and the worst has passed (or so I hope), I start seeing clearly what I have learned. I've learned that hatred, like fire, cannot be put down with more hatred."