Paul Feig slams claims of Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick rift

Another Simple Favor director Paul Feig has slammed a YouTuber's claims of a rift between its stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

Lively made a rare public appearance amid her legal feud with her It Ends with Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni at the premiere of the A Simple Favor sequel at SXSW in Austin, Texas on Friday.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, YouTuber Melanie King claimed Lively looked "terrified" and alleged that Kendrick never wants to work with her co-star again.

Feig slammed her claims, replying, "Um ... you're wrong."

His comment came after a reporter from Entertainment Tonight asked Kendrick about working with Lively again, to which she replied with a non-commital, "Oh, you know..."

Her co-star was more enthusiastic when asked the same question, saying, "Oh, it's the best! I'm so happy to be here".

Speculation about a rift between the pair has circulated since they first starred together in A Simple Favour in 2018. However, sources have previously denied any behind-the-scenes issues.

The premiere of the new film comes as Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are embroiled in a bitter legal battle with Baldoni.

She filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the filmmaker, at the end of December 2024.

He has denied all allegations against him and has filed a $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and her publicist, Leslie Sloane.

A judge has set a potential trial date for the case for March 2026.