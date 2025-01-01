Celebrity chef Jameson Stocks slams With Love, Meghan

Jameson Stocks has claimed he turned down an offer from Netflix to work on the Duchess of Sussex's new cooking series, With Love, Meghan.

His reason for doing so was that he wanted to avoid being a part of something "forced and fake".

However, the production team has reportedly countered his claims, telling The New York Post that he was never approached to be a part of the series.

"Chef Jameson Stocks was not invited to participate in With Love, Meghan, and any claims to the contrary are incorrect," the Post reported.

Stocks, a self-styled celebrity chef who claims to have cooked for King Charles, spoke about the Duchess's new TV show during a recent interview with GB News.

"I was asked last year by Netflix if I wanted to consult on a lifestyle program," the Michelin-starred chef told the outlet. "They didn't go into too much detail about who it was but I already kind of knew anyway."

He continued, "I felt like even if she produced a really great programme - which I was quite sceptical of - that I might get a little bit slammed for being a part of it."

As for what he thought of the first season, which features Meghan's famous friend Mindy Kaling and her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, Stocks said, "I honestly thought it was terrible."