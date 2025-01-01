James Kennedy apologises for hanging out with Tate brothers

James Kennedy has apologised publicly for posting a photo with the Tate brothers in Las Vegas.

After sharing an image with controversial siblings Andrew and Tristan, the Vanderpump Rules star announced via Instagram: "I regret posting a photo with the Tate brothers at an event last night.

"I was unfamiliar with their content and the allegations against them. I only knew them as podcasters who had posted a viral clip about Vanderpump."

He continued, "I have since educated myself and condemn their beliefs. I am sorry to all that I offended."

The Bravo star had performed at the LIV Las Vegas nightclub on 7 March, during which he snapped a pic with the Tates. The photo has since been removed from Kennedy's social media page. Neither of the brothers has publicly addressed meeting Kennedy.

The Tates have faced multiple accusations of sexual assault and human trafficking in Romania and the UK.

News broke earlier this month that the US state of Florida also plans to open a criminal investigation into the two former kickboxers' alleged behaviour.

The brothers have denied all allegations against them.

Andrew told reporters last month after the pair flew into the US: "There's a lot of opinions about us, a lot of things that got around about us on the internet. We've yet to be convicted of any crime."