Wendy Williams to make TV appearance amid guardianship battle

Wendy Williams is set to make a national TV appearance amid her dementia diagnosis and guardianship battle.

Nearly four years after she took a leave of absence from The Wendy Williams Show, ABC has revealed that Williams will be joining the hosts of The View via a phone link on Friday 14 March, as she wages a legal battle to end her guardianship.

Williams has lately made attempts to speak out from her assisted-living facility, where she has been living in a restrictive memory unit that gives her few privileges and little right of movement.

Last month her guardianship allowed her to fly to Miami to celebrate her father's 94th birthday for a few days.

ABC's announcement indicates that she will be doing a phone interview with the View hosts, who include Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

According to The View's schedule, Wendy's phone interview will also feature Ginalisa Monterroso, founder and president of Connect Care Advisory Group.

In 2022, Williams was placed under court-appointed guardianship after several large withdrawals from her bank account were deemed suspicious.

The guardianship took control of her finances and her medical decisions.