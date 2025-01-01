Ben Affleck premieres new movie as Jennifer Garner rumours swirl

Ben Affleck has premiered his new film The Accountant 2 at the South by Southwest film festival in Austin, Texas.

He walked the red carpet with his co-star Jon Bernthal and best friend Matt Damon.

The Accountant 2 is a follow-up to the 2016 film and revolves around Affleck's character Christian Wolff as he tries to solve a case in which an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message.

Affleck's appearance at SXSW comes a week after he was seen giving his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, a tender embrace.

The parents of Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, were at a paintball outing with their youngest and his friends.

Ben looked very happy as he chatted with Garner and the Daily Mail has reported that he "would be open to rekindling things with her if the timing was right".

Affleck and Garner tied the knot in 2005 and divorced in 2018 after Affleck reportedly cheated on her with their children's nanny.

She is currently in a long-term relationship with on/off boyfriend, CaliBurger CEO John Miller.

The two have been dating since 2018.

After a short absence from the public eye, Miller sent a message that he and Garner are still together when he visited her home in Brentwood, California, on Sunday.