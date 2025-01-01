Nicole Kidman plans to take a break in 2025

Nicole Kidman intends to take some time off in 2025.

The Oscar-winning actress had a particularly busy schedule in 2024, starring in movies such as 'Babygirl', 'A Family Affair' and 'Spellbound' - but Nicole has now revealed that she's planning to take some time off in the coming months.

Nicole, 57 - who stars alongside Gael García Bernal, Matthew Macfadyen, and Jude Hill in 'Holland', the new mystery thriller film - told The Hollywood Reporter: "[2025 is] actually not as crazy.

"I was much more out there last year; this year I have 'Holland', I have 'Nine Perfect Strangers', and then I’m off for the rest of year. So, oh well!"

The acclaimed actress also served as a producer on 'Holland', and Mimi Cave - the film's director - has observed that Nicole was "a real champion of the script and a champion of me".

The filmmaker added: "She really believes in directors, so once it’s in my hands or any director’s hands, she lets you go."

The new movie tells the story of a teacher in a Midwestern town who suspects her husband of living a double life.

And Matthew has admitted that he relished starring in the film.

The 50-year-old actor said: "I thought it was tonally really fascinating and stylised and stylish and fun. I’d seen Mimi’s first film and was so impressed with it and thought I just wanted to be part of it."

Meanwhile, Nicole previously admitted that she's been happy to take "bold risks" in her career.

Asked if Hollywood has become more open to risks, Nicole told Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue: "I suppose I don’t think of that. I just go, 'This is the road I’m on, and whatever happens happens'.

"If it’s seen as a risk, I’ll take these risks. And if they’re bold risks, then I’ll take those risks, but I’m not going to hang too much on that because fear can set in. That’s very, very destructive to the expression and the desire."

Nicole subsequently conceded that working in Hollywood can be a "rollercoaster" experience.

The actress explained: "Everything’s hard now. Actually everything.

"I mean, maybe not 'Deadpool', but there’s nothing that’s, 'Oh my gosh. Yep. This is it. Greenlight, let’s go.' Or maybe it’s just the things that I do.

"I just think that’s the nature of what we’re dealing with now. Things are shrinking in terms of shows being done and films being made. I definitely feel it. I’m sure most people in the industry feel it. I know the crews feel it. I know writers feel it."