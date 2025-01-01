Leonardo DiCaprio felt 'starstruck' meeting Luke Perry for first time

Leonardo DiCaprio has recalled how he felt "starstruck" when meeting Luke Perry on the set of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

In an interview for the new documentary, I Am Luke Perry, the Oscar-winning actor described his first encounter with the Beverly Hills, 90210 star on the set of the 2019 Quentin Tarantino feature.

Leonardo played fictitious Western actor Rick Dalton in the film, while Luke - who died in March 2019 at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke - portrayed real-life actor Wayne Maunder.

"I remember being in my teens, and he was the manifestation of the new (James) Dean on television, and everyone was crazy about him," he said, according to People. "I felt this overwhelming feeling of being starstruck. But then, he and I got to sit down and talk about Los Angeles, the '90s, his life, where his career had gone, where my career had gone, where his life (had gone), my life (had gone)."

Leonardo went on to recount how Luke was an "incredibly generous human being".

"I was immediately struck by his kindness," the 50-year-old continued. "Having been born and raised in Los Angeles, and worked in this industry my entire life, it has, in many ways, greatly shaped who I am. There was an immediate sense of excitement in seeing Luke Perry on set. It was incredible."

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood was Luke's final film and is dedicated to his memory.

I Am Luke Perry, produced by the actor's former co-star and friend Jason Priestly, is now available to stream.