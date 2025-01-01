Brandon Sklenar insists there was no 'hidden meaning' behind flower brooch

Brandon Sklenar has insisted fans shouldn't read too much into him recently wearing the same flower brooch as Justin Baldoni.

The 1923 actor stepped out at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last week in a navy blue Thom Sweeney suit which he accessorised with a pink floral pin by designer Anabela Chan.

"Vanity Fair X long live the (brooch)," he captioned a photo of himself at the star-studded bash on Instagram.

Accordingly, a number of eagle-eyed viewers quickly pointed out that the brooch was the same one that his It Ends with Us director and co-star wore to the movie's New York City premiere last August.

But while speaking to People at the premiere of his thriller Drop at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas on Sunday, Sklenar claimed it was "total happenstance" that he selected the brooch.

"Honestly, no. I wish I could say there was," he told the outlet. "That was a total happenstance. I woke up in the morning and saw an article and I was like, 'Oh, damn.' I literally had no idea. I had an idea I wanted to wear like a floral brooch of some kind and that was the colour that I liked the best. And, lo and behold, someone also wore that prior to me wearing it."

Sklenar declined to weigh in further on the legal battle between Baldoni and fellow It Ends with Us co-star Blake Lively.

In late December, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, claiming he sexually harassed her on set and subjected her to a smear campaign following the release of their movie.

Baldoni, who acted in and directed the feature, denied the allegations and filed his own lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane.

And during an appearance on CBS Mornings last month, Sklenar - who played Atlas Corrigan in the film - begged fans to focus on the main themes of the movie and not the lawsuits.

"I just want people to remember why we made the movie in the first place and what it stands for, and just keeping the focus on that," he declared.

Lively and Baldoni's lawsuits are to be addressed at a trial set for March 2026 in New York.

Drop, also featuring Meghann Fahy, is set to open in cinemas on 11 April.