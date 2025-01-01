Jenna Ortega calls Lady Gaga 'one of the most talented individuals' after Wednesday shoot

Jenna Ortega has hailed Lady Gaga has "one of the most talented individuals" after working with her on the second season of Wednesday.

The Scream actress, who plays the lead character Wednesday Addams in the Netflix TV show, was thrilled to work with the Poker Face singer and discover what she's like underneath her public persona.

"It's the best. She's the best, definitely one of the most talented individuals I've ever worked with," Ortega told IndieWire at the SXSW festival. "It was just a really, really special environment to be there with her and Tim (Burton), two people that I respect and have been inspired by so much."

She continued, "Then just finding out that she's such a sweetheart and really kind and reserved, it's very strange. I love that you never know what to expect from her, but you can always expect kindness and generosity."

In November, it was reported that the Abracadabra singer was filming Wednesday in Ireland. Details about her role still remain under wraps, however, it is believed she will have a cameo or a small part.

Gaga was tight-lipped about her appearance during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying, "I don't want to give away anything about being part of the show. I want to keep it extra secret - but, I love Jenna, and I really had an amazing time!"

She became connected to the TV series when the first season was released in late 2022. TikTok users used footage of Ortega dancing and remixed it to Gaga's 2011 song Bloody Mary, which became so popular she released it as a single.

The pop star celebrated the resurgence of her track by publishing a TikTok video in which she recreated Ortega's dance.

During an interview with Variety at the 2024 Golden Globes, the 22-year-old actress said she was sure "Netflix would love" Gaga to appear in the second season due to the viral hit.

Wednesday season two is expected to premiere later this year.