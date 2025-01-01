Hailey Bieber denies liking 'shady' video about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Hailey Bieber has denied liking a content creator's "shady" video about Selena Gomez and her fiancée Benny Blanco.

A TikTok user claimed that the model liked her "shady" video in which she mocked the engaged couple's joint photoshoot for Interview magazine.

A representative for the Rhode founder has now shut down the speculation.

"This never happened," the rep told Page Six and Us Weekly. "This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative."

Hailey and Selena have repeatedly denied rumours of a feud between themselves over the years, ever since the model got married to Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in 2018. The Come and Get It singer dated the Sorry hitmaker on and off between 2010 and 2018.

When the speculation reached a fever pitch in 2023, the Only Murders in the Building actress wrote on Instagram, "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

Hailey, who shares a son with Justin, added that they had been discussing how to "move past" the "extremely hateful" narrative.

She once again proved there was no animosity between them by liking Selena and Benny's engagement announcement in December.

Meanwhile, Justin has recently been sparking concern due to his erratic behaviour and dishevelled appearance.

In February, his rep shut down drug use rumours, insisting they were "absolutely not true".

They added that it has been a "very transformative" year for the singer, as he "ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him".