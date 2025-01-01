Nicole Kidman planning to take acting break this year

Nicole Kidman is planning to take a break from acting later this year after having a non-stop schedule in 2024.

The Oscar-winning actress starred in three films - A Family Affair, Spellbound and Babygirl - and three TV series - The Perfect Couple, Expats and Lioness season two - in 2024 alone.

After having such a prolific run, Kidman intends to take some much-deserved time off after promoting her next film Holland and the second series of her TV show Nine Perfect Strangers.

"(This year) actually not as crazy. I was much more out there last year; this year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers, and then I'm off for the rest of year. So, oh well!" she told The Hollywood Reporter at the film's SXSW premiere in Texas on Sunday.

In the new thriller, the Australian actress plays a teacher and homemaker in the small town of Holland, Michigan, who becomes paranoid that her husband, played by Matthew Macfadyen, is living a double life.

During an interview with Variety, director Mimi Cave shared how Kidman used her "really sharp" instincts as a producer in pre and post-production and stepped back during filming.

"Before shooting, she's involved, not in a heavy-handed way, but in a way that's pinpoint surgical, looking at what could be helpful in the script," she explained. "As an actress, she's very interested in what the director wants, so the moment we start shooting, she steps back from the producer role and really allows herself to be caught up in the actual role. You're getting lightning in a bottle. She has to stay available, spiritually, physically, emotionally, to play the character."

Holland will premiere on Prime Video on 27 March.