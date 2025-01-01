Ashanti and John Tucker Must Die co-star Arielle Kebbel have been texting about possible sequel

Ashanti has been texting her John Tucker Must Die co-star Arielle Kebbel about the potential sequel to the 2006 teen comedy.

Kebbel and her co-stars Jesse Metcalfe and Sophia Bush revealed at Epics Con Chicago in March 2024 that there was a script for the sequel and it features all of the original cast.

In a new update, R&B singer Ashanti told People that she has been in touch with Kebbel about the planned follow-up.

"Arielle, she texts me! We've been going back and forth a little bit. She told me that she had the idea and I was like, 'Listen, if we can get it together, I'm down,'" she said. "It would be hilarious to have a part two."

In the comedy, Bush, Kebbel and Ashanti play three high school girls who discover they are dating the same guy - Metcalfe's John Tucker. To give him a taste of their own medicine, they enlist a new girl Kate, played by Brittany Snow, to break John's heart.

Kebbel, who has been trying to get the sequel off the ground for years, told the publication in October that "everyone's very supportive" of the "special project" and "we're continuing to do our best to push forward on that".

However, Snow and Penn Badgley, who also appeared in the film, claimed on his Podcrushed podcast last year that they haven't been called about the project.

"I didn't know what happened, and I was like (to Kebbel), 'Go forth. Go forth with that (idea)," the Pitch Perfect star recalled. "So that was the last I had heard of it, was that she was trying to make it happen, and so I guess she did? I will read whatever - they've worked really hard."