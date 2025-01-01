Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey expecting first baby

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are expecting their first baby.

The model and actress has revealed that she and her American football star husband are preparing to become parents for the first time.

Olivia revealed the happy news in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing two black and white maternity photos.

She wrote in the caption, "next chapter, motherhood."

In a separate post, Olivia also shared a compilation video of her and Christian holding hands as they walked through a grassy field, as well as clips from the maternity shoot.

Several stars took to the comments section to congratulate the model, including Glee star Lea Michele, who wrote: "So happy for you!"

Meanwhile, singer and actress Demi Lovato commented, "Congratulations!!!" and songstress Jessie James Decker wrote, "I am soooo happy for you and @christianmccaffrey!!! You're going to be an amazing mama. soooo happy!!!!

The couple were first rumoured to be expecting in October last year when Olivia posted a photo on Instagram showing her husband's hand on her belly.

The model was later spotted with what appeared to be a baby bump in Los Angeles at the end of February.

Olivia and the NFL star began dating in 2019 and tied the knot in a ceremony in Rhode Island in June 2024.

The actress previously revealed on her reality show The Culpo Sisters that she suffers from endometriosis, which can affect fertility.

"I want to have kids, but I want to make sure that I can," she said in a 2022 episode. "It could be really hard for me to have babies."

Olivia continued, "Endometriosis can affect your fertility in a lot of different ways. You can have endometrial tissue growing near or on your ovaries, it can affect the quality of your eggs, scar your fallopian tubes."