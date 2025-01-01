Kenan Thompson reveals the moment he learned of Michelle Trachtenberg's death

Kenan Thompson has revealed the moment he heard the news of Michelle Trachtenberg's death.

The comedian and actor has opened up about the shocking death of his fellow Nickelodeon alum, who passed away on 26 February. She was 39.

Speaking to E! News in a new interview, Kenan admitted that Michelle's death was "such a shock".

"I got that text from my business partner Johnny (Ryan Jr.) and I didn't understand what the headline was," the 46-year-old continued. "I just saw her picture, and it was like, 'Pass away.' Those are the two words that I saw and I was like, 'That's not right. Why would that be the case?'"

The Saturday Night Live star's comments come shortly after it was revealed the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress' family had decided against an autopsy, meaning her cause of death may never be determined.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kenan told the outlet he would have liked to have known Michelle was unwell.

"If she was suffering, it would have been nice to have been one of the people that might have been able to ease some of that suffering," he shared. "Anything like that. If she needed a shoulder or an extra ear."

The comedian added, "She's loved. I just hope that there's no more pain now."

While the cause of the Gossip Girl star's death has not been revealed, it is understood she underwent a liver transplant in the months before her death. She never spoke publicly about her health conditions.