Parker Posey reveals White Lotus cast were hospitalised in Thailand

Parker Posey has revealed that the cast of The White Lotus were frequently hospitalised while filming in Thailand.

The 56-year-old American star plays Victoria Ratliff in season three of the hit HBO drama - while Jason Isaacs plays her on-screen husband Timothy, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola play their children.

The third season of the series follows guests at the Thai branch of the fictional high-end White Lotus hotel chain - with events in the murder-mystery show slowly building towards a fatal climax.

Speaking about dramas that took place behind-the-scenes during filming, Posey revealed to The Times, "There was a piece of fish that left me and Sam Nivola, who plays my youngest son, on a few weeks of plain rice and pasta with the D-word and constipation alternating."

However, it sounds like being struck down with sickness proved to be a delight for the cast - as they were left impressed by the medical facilities on offer in the Southeast Asian nation.

Posey said, "(People) were always going to the hospital and coming back like they'd had the time of their lives.

"Thai hospitals were so nice, you could do everything there ... you could get Botox and medicine easily, and waiting in line wasn't a thing."

She also revealed that she embraced the spiritual side of Thai life, explaining, "I wasn't good at all that until now, but now I had all these massages, I got on board with all the supplements I needed, I did sound baths, reiki, Pilates.

"It felt needed. And the Thai culture is just so wise, it makes you feel, oh, I was so stupid taking this stuff personally."