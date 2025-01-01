Jason Isaacs breaks silence over his full-frontal White Lotus scene

Jason Isaacs has broken his silence over his eye-brow raising full-frontal scene on The White Lotus.

The 61-year-old British actor plays Timothy Ratliff in season three of the HBO drama - with Parker Posey playing his on-screen wife Victoria, while Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola play their children.

The plot sees Timothy slowly spiralling into a breakdown as he learns he is being pursued by the FBI over money laundering and bribery charges while trying to relax at the luxury White Lotus hotel in Thailand.

The most recent episode saw a drug-affected Timothy accidentally expose himself in front of his on-screen family in a scene that left viewers stunned.

Speaking about the full-frontal moment to Entertainment Weekly, the Harry Potter star joked, "Yeah, it is now in my contract for every show I do, so we'll see. It'll get easier, hopefully."

Isaacs also teased details of the remaining episodes of the current season - promising fans plenty of drama ahead.

He said, "He's drugging himself into a stupor to try not to think about the fact that his entire life is blowing up and trying to work out what to do about it.

"It was actually quite challenging - I remember reading the scripts thinking, 'Wow, I've got to keep my powder dry for five or six episodes, and then this s**t really kicks off.'

"You haven't seen other things that are coming, but I just remember thinking, 'I better dig deep and produce something here,' because there's a lot of parts you can go through and tell a very dramatic story without your character going through anything extreme. But there's some big, old acting coming up."