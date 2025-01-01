Jenna Ortega shares joy of working with Lady Gaga on Wednesday

Jenna Ortega has shared insights from working with Lady Gaga on the set of Wednesday.

The 22-year-old star has the lead role as Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix teen drama which is currently filming a second season.

Lady Gaga has been cast in an undisclosed role for the upcoming new season - and now Ortega has teased details about working with the chart-topping star.

She told Access Hollywood on Monday, "I love working with Gaga. I've had the pleasure of seeing her a couple of times now, and she has only ever been unbelievably sweet and just precious."

She continued, "It's insane to see someone with such a bold persona and just bursting with this incredible, unachievable talent for most - but also be able to hear them say 'Cut,' Tim Burton saying 'Cut,' and having a normal conversation (with her) about what you had for breakfast."

She added, "It's super strange and I'm incredibly grateful."

The Netflix show has a number of big name stars in the cast - with Addams Family movie actress Christina Ricci playing a role in season one, and Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones enjoying a recurring role as Wednesday's mother, Morticia Addams.

While an exact air date for the second season has not yet been revealed, reports have claimed that new episodes will become available to stream via Netflix before the end of the year.