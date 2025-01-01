Wendy Williams taken to hospital

Wendy Williams was taken away from her New York assisted living facility by ambulance, after police were called in for a wellness check.

The ex-talk show queen reportedly threw a handwritten note from the window of her fifth-storey room, begging for help.

"Help! Wendy!" the note said, as reported by the New York Post. The outlet detailed that the call to police came at about 11.15am on Monday.

Soon after, Williams was photographed being walked out of the facility - escorted by police - and helped into a waiting ambulance.

The former TV star, who has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, has been holed up in the facility's memory ward as she fights a high-profile battle to end the guardianship she's been under since 2022.

Williams plans to make an appearance on ABC's The View TV show on Friday - her first daytime appearance since taking a leave of absence from The Wendy Williams Show four years ago.

Suzanne Bass, former co-executive producer of Williams' show, shared news of the upcoming appearance in an Instagram post.

"Prepping a very special friend for her appearance @theviewabc to air this Friday. #freewendy," Bass captioned a video of herself speaking to Williams on the phone.

Her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has previously said Williams had "become cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and incapacitated".

Williams has insisted she is mentally sound - claiming in a recent TMZ phone interview that she is being held in a "prison" and is "not allowed" to go outside of her own free will.