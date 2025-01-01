Christina Fulton's assault lawsuit against ex Nicolas Cage dismissed

Christina Fulton's assault lawsuit against her ex Nicolas Cage has been dismissed.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, on Friday, March 7, the suit was dismissed "with prejudice", meaning it cannot be refiled.

Cage was named in a the lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Fulton for his alleged involvement in a physical fight with the pair's son, Weston.

Fulton claimed Cage had ignored Weston's mental health concerns and enabled his reportedly troubling behaviour.

Weston was arrested for felony assault following an alleged incident last April. He was subsequently released on bond and pleaded not guilty to assault.

At the time, Fulton was reported to have suffered injuries in the incident when she claimed to try to help Weston get help amid a "mental health crisis".

"The allegations by Christina Fulton against Nicolas Cage are absurd and frivolous," Cage said in a statement to Us Weekly.

"Weston Coppola is a 34-year-old man. Mr Cage does not control Weston's behaviour in any manner and is not responsible for Weston's alleged assault of his mother,"

Cage and Fulton split soon after Weston's birth in 1990.

In 2009, Fulton sued Cage for $13 million (£10.1 million), claiming he wouldn't allow her and Weston to continue living in the home the actor bought for them.